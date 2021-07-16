Journalist gives update for Arsenal fans on Hector Bellerin situation

Hector Bellerin may end up staying at Arsenal for another season despite being linked with a move away, according to journalist Duncan Castles.

The Spanish full-back’s future has been a talking point over the last few weeks and he has been touted as a potential target for Serie A champions Inter Milan.

Bellerin’s contract at Arsenal is due to expire in the summer of 2023 and it remains to be seen what the future holds for the Spanish full-back.

According to Castles, Bellerin is indeed keen on a transfer away from Arsenal this summer but it remains to be seen whether the right opportunity will arise this year of if the 26-year-old will end up staying at The Emirates for another year.

Speaking on the Transfer Window Podcast, Bellerin said: “I think we should go back to what happened with Bellerin.

“They had him on a long-term contract. They felt he was a player they might struggle to retain and he had a big value at the time.

“He then had a serious knee injury which prevented Arsenal from selling him in the first summer where they had that plan in place and were looking for a replacement or someone to have in the squad for one more year working as a deputy alongside Bellerin.

“I think now they’re in a different situation and a different rebuild. Bellerin has value but they only have two years left of contract.

“They have the indication from Bellerin that he doesn’t want to stay. So doing the standard economic calculation, Arsenal need to shift him this summer if they can.

“The problem is that it’s a Covid summer. Spain is the obvious destination for a Spanish player but there is very, very little money in the Spanish market.

“Atletico, Barcelona and Real Madrid are looking to do one significant transfer to give something to their fans but try to shift a lot of players out.

“There are limited options and there is a danger Bellerin might choose to stay on and wait to see what happens in a year’s time, when he’ll have more leverage and control over the process.”

Bellerin scored one goal and made two assists in 25 Premier League games for Arsenal last season as they finished eighth in the table.

The full-back made a total of 35 appearances in all competitions for the north London side last term.

Arsenal, who have not won the Premier League since 2004, will be aiming to challenge for a top-four finish next season.

