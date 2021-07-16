Arsenal have been trying to offload Alexandre Lacazette this summer with no success, according to Ian McGarry.

The 30-year-old’s contract at The Emirates is due to expire next summer, meaning that he could potentially leave the club on a free transfer next year if he doesn’t sign a new deal.

Lacazette played a relatively important role for Arsenal last season as he scored 13 goals and made two assists in 31 Premier League games for the Gunners, although he only started 22 of those matches.

The French striker also netted three times in the Europa League for Mikel Arteta’s men as Arsenal finished eighth in the table and without a trophy.

The Gunners are likely to want to resolve the striker’s future one way or another this summer as the clock ticks down on his current deal.

However, McGarry has now claimed that Arsenal have been unsuccessful in generating any interest from clubs wanting to sign Lacazette this summer.

Speaking on the Transfer Window Podcast, McGarry said: “I have been told that Lacazette has been marketed very aggressively around Europe but without any particular interest that is strong enough to suggest that Arsenal will be able offload Lacazette.

“Obviously, his age is against him in terms of resale value and the price that Arsenal would want.

“The contract they gave him on an upgrade prevents him from wanting to leave because he knows he won’t get the same amount of money elsewhere.”

Lacazette made a total of 43 appearances in all competitions for Arsenal last season, scoring 17 goals and making two assists for the Gunners.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip