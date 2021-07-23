Manuel Locatelli has his heart set on a transfer to Juventus from Sassuolo this summer, but Arsenal remain interested in the Italy international, according to reporter Fabrizio Romano.

Locatelli has been linked with a move away from Sassuolo this summer after his sparkling displays for Italy during their triumphant Euro 2020 campaign.

The 23-year-old scored four goals and made two assists in 34 Serie A games for Sassuolo last season and he followed an impressive domestic campaign up by shining for Italy at Euro 2020.

Locatelli scored two goals in five games for Roberto Mancini’s men as they claimed European championship glory by beating England on penalties in the final.

The midfielder has been linked with a move to Juventus in recent weeks, with Arsenal having also been credited with an interest in the Italian.

Italian journalist Romano has now indicated that Locatelli looks very likely to seal a move to Juventus this summer, although Arsenal are still continuing to hold an interest in the midfielder.

Speaking on the Here We Go podcast on Tuesday, Romano said: “It’s a really particular deal [for Locatelli].

“Juventus are pushing and pushing. Locatelli wants to go to Juventus. That’s his priority.

“He’s not saying he doesn’t want Arsenal. He’s saying he wants to go to Juventus because they’re his favourites. That’s his mentality and point of view.

“He has been a Juventus fan since he was a kid. He wants to play Champions League football. It makes sense but it’s not done yet because Juventus don’t have an agreement with Sassuolo.

“Juventus need to improve their bid. Arsenal are waiting. Their position is ‘we wait for Locatelli’.

“Let me add one thing. Arsenal will never go for a player who isn’t convinced by their approach. So if Locatelli will change his mind and show he is convinced by Arsenal, they’ll be open and ready to sign him because they’ve got €40m ready for Locatelli.

“They want Locatelli but he has to be convinced and at the moment he is focused on Juventus, not Arsenal.”

Locatelli scored seven goals and made four assists in all competitions for club and country last season.

