Reporter delivers update on Manuel Locatelli amid Arsenal and Juventus talk

Juventus are currently leading the race to sign Manuel Locatelli ahead of Arsenal in this summer’s transfer window, according to reporter Fabrizio Romano.

Locatelli was one of the stars of Euro 2020 for Italy as he helped Roberto Mancini’s men to claim the trophy thanks to final penalty shootout victory against England on Sunday.

The 23-year-old, who currently plays for Serie A side Sassuolo, has been linked with a possible move to Juventus and Arsenal this summer.

The midfielder scored four goals and made two assists in Serie A last season and he netted twice in five appearances for Italy at Euro 2020.

Locatelli’s current contract at Sassuolo is set to expire in the summer of 2023, and it remains to be seen what the future holds for the Italy star.

Now, Italian reporter Romano has revealed that Juventus are the most likely club to sign Locatelli this summer, although Arsenal are still holding an interest and may make a move too.

Speaking on the Here We Go podcast, Romano said: “This week there will be another meeting between Sassuolo and Juventus to talk about Locatelli.

“We will see about the price. Sassuolo want €40m but Juventus want to include some players in the negotiation.

“Arsenal are waiting at the moment to see the negotiations between Juventus and Sassuolo.

“Locatelli is one of the serious options for Juventus and I see him going to Juventus unless something crazy happens.

“Arsenal are ready if the deal collapses with Juventus.”

Arsenal are looking to bolster their squad as they aim to challenge for a top-four finish in the Premier League next season.

