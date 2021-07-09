Arsenal are interested in a move to sign Italy international Manuel Locatelli this summer, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Locatelli, 23, has been one of Italy’s standout players at Euro 2020 and his performances have helped Roberto Mancini’s men to claim their spot in Sunday’s final against England at Wembley.

The Sassuolo midfielder has scored two goals in four appearances for Italy at the tournament and he will be hoping to feature in the final against the Three Lions this weekend.

Recent reports have suggested that Arsenal are interested in a move to bring Locatelli to the Premier League this summer as Mikel Arteta looks to strengthen his options in midfield ahead of the new campaign.

Respected Italian reporter Romano has now claimed that the north London club are indeed interested in the midfielder but Juventus are currently leading the race for his signature this summer as things stand.

Speaking on the Here We Go podcast, Romano said: “[The] Arsenal interest is true. At the moment, Juventus are still leading the race.

“Manuel wants to join Juventus because they play in the Champions League and he always had a dream to play for Juventus.

“He’s still waiting for Sassuolo and Juventus to find an agreement.

“Arsenal’s strategy is they’re waiting to see what happens between Juventus and Sassuolo. If the deal collapses, Arsenal are ready to try and change the mind of Locatelli.

“At moment, I see Locatelli closer to moving to Juventus than Arsenal.”

Locatelli scored four goals and made two assists in 34 Serie A games for Sassuolo last season.

