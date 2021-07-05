Arsenal are interested in signing Manuel Locatelli from Sassuolo this summer but Juventus are the most likely destination for the Italy international, according to reporter Duncan Castles.

The north London side have been credited with an interest in bringing the 23-year-old to The Emirates this summer as they look to bolster their squad ahead of Mikel Arteta’s first full season in charge at the club.

The midfielder has been earning praise for his performances for Italy at Euro 2020, with Locatelli having scored two goals in three appearances for Roberto Mancini’s men to help them to reach the semi-finals.

Sassuolo chief executive Giovanni Carnevali was last week quoted as saying that Arsenal had made an official offer to sign Locatelli in recent days, fuelling talk of a potential move to north London for the midfielder.

However, reporter Castles has now suggested that the Gunners’ interest in the midfielder could be being exploited by Sassuolo, who are seeking a big-money fee for the Italy star.

Speaking on the Transfer Window Podcast on Saturday, Castles said: “The Sassuolo chief executive said this week that Arsenal had made an official bid for Locatelli.

“Arsenal responded to that by denying off record that they made a formal offer but [they] did not deny they were interested in the player.

“It looks like Arsenal are being used and their interest is being used to secure the best fee for Locatelli.

“As is often the case in Italy, Juventus are the club who are most likely to be the destination that Locatelli chooses to move to and Sassuolo decide to sell him to.”

Locatelli scored four goals and made two assists in 34 Serie A games for Sassuolo last season.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip