Arsenal remain interested in a deal to sign Manuel Locatelli from Sassuolo but Juventus are currently leading the race for his signature, according to reporter Fabrizio Romano.

The 23-year-old was a key player for Roberto Mancini’s Italy team at Euro 2020 as they won the tournament after beating England in the final earlier this month.

Locatelli scored two goals in five games at the tournament and the midfielder has been linked with a move away from Sassuolo in recent weeks.

Reports in Italy have suggested that Juventus are keen on bringing the midfielder to Turin this summer as they look to bolster their squad ahead of the new campaign.

Arsenal have also been credited with an interest in signing the midfielder, who scored four goals and made two assists in 34 Serie A games last season.

Now, Italian journalist Romano has claimed that Juventus are currently in the driving seat when it comes to the possibility of signing Locatelli, but Arsenal retain an interest too as things stand.

Speaking on the Don Robbie YouTube Channel, Romano said: “Juventus are still leading the race. Juventus are front-runners just because the player wants to go to Juventus.

“He is a big Juventus fan. They got the Champions League. He is Italian and he has the opportunity to stay in Italy.

“The meeting between Juventus and Sassuolo last time was not so positive because Juventus offered €30m on loan with an obligation to buy. Sassuolo wants no loan. They want a permanent deal for €40m – what Arsenal are prepared to offer.

“So Sassuolo prefer Arsenal’s bid but Locatelli wants to wait for Juventus. Arsenal will not wait forever for Locatelli so they will wait for some days or some weeks but [then] they’ll move to the next target for a player convinced by Arsenal.”

Arsenal will kick off the Premier League season with a trip to Brentford on 13 August.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip