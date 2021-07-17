Hector Bellerin could be on his way out of Arsenal this summer and the Spaniard’s representatives are in talks with a number of clubs about a potential move, according to Ian McGarry.

The right-back has been linked with a possible move away from The Emirates this summer as Mikel Arteta gears up for his second full season in charge at the north London club.

Bellerin was a regular fixture in the Arsenal team last season as he scored one goal and made two assists in 25 Premier League games for the north London side.

However, the Spanish full-back has struggled to hit top form for the Gunners in recent seasons and it remains to be seen what the future holds for the defender.

Bellerin has been touted as a possible target for Inter Milan in recent days as the Serie A side look to strengthen their squad ahead of the new campaign.

Now, McGarry has claimed that the Gunners are looking into the possibility of offloading Bellerin this summer as they aim to raise funds for other transfers.

Speaking on the Transfer Window Podcast, McGarry said: “It’s our information that Bellerin and his representatives are in talks with at least three different clubs with regards to a transfer this summer.

“We’ve also been told by very senior sources at Arsenal that Bellerin is one of the players they believe they can actually cash in on in terms of their financial difficulties and their ability to purchase new players.”

Arsenal finished eighth in the Premier League and without a trophy last season.

