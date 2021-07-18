Mikel Arteta hints at incoming Arsenal signings

Mikel Arteta has hinted that there will be some new signings at Arsenal in the coming days as the Gunners continue their preparations for the new Premier League season.

The north London side have been heavily linked with a number of new signings this summer as Mikel Arteta prepares for his second full season in charge at The Emirates.

Arsenal have been reported to have agreed a £50m deal to sign defender Ben White from Brighton and Hove Albion in recent days and the Gunners are also thought to be closing in on the signing of midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga from Anderlecht.

Arteta watched his Arsenal side play out a 2-2 draw with Rangers in a pre-season friendly on Saturday, with new signing Nuno Tavares netting one of the Gunners’ goals.

Arsenal will head out to the US next week to compete in the Florida Cup as they continue their preparations for the forthcoming campaign.

Arteta has now hinted that there will be some further arrivals at The Emirates confirmed in the coming days as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of the new season.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro after Saturday’s draw with Rangers, Arteta said: “Now a little bit of recovery.

“We trained really hard, played two games, and now we’re going to be travelling to America in the next week.

“We didn’t have any injuries which is really positive in the first week. We’re going to have some new faces arriving probably, so very positive.”

Arsenal finished in eighth place in the Premier League and without a trophy last season.

