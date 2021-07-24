‘I’ve got a feeling’: Danny Murphy makes predication about Arsenal next season

Danny Murphy believes that Arsenal are poised to “surprise” people and perform above expectations next season.

The Gunners are currently gearing up for Mikel Arteta’s second full season in charge at the north London club after they finished in eighth place in the table last term.

Arsenal missed out on a place in Europe altogether for next season meaning that the Gunners can focus solely on domestic affairs as they look to break back into the top four.

The north London side have already sign Albert Sambi Lokonga and Nuno Tavares to bolster their squad and they are believed to be closing in on Brighton defender Ben White.

Former Liverpool FC and Fulham star Murphy reckons that the stage is set for Arsenal to perform above expectations next season and surprise some people in the process.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Murphy said: “I’ve got a feeling and I don’t know where it’s come from.

“I think with no European football and it looks like they’re having a go in the market, I think Arsenal might surprise a few.

“Although they’ve got a tough start, I think some of their young players – Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka, for example, are tremendous

“If [Thomas] Partey stays fit, we’ve seen glimpses of his ability. It could rest on [Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang], he’s only had the one bad season.

“I think Arsenal might just surprise a few people but we’ve been wrong before about them.”

Arsenal, who have not won the Premier League title since their famous unbeaten triumph back in 2004, will kick off their top-flight campaign with a trip to newly-promoted Brentford on 13 August.

