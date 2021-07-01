Arsenal are “very close” to completing a deal to sign Nuno Tavares from Benfica, according to journalist Charles Watts.

The Gunners have been heavily linked with a move to bring the 21-year-old defender to The Emirates this summer as Mikel Arteta looks to start his summer recruitment drive ahead of next season.

The left-back made 14 appearances in the Portuguese league for Benfica last term and it appears that the Gunners are looking to bring him in as a back-up to Kieran Tierney, who recently signed a new contract at The Emirates.

According to Watts, Arsenal are now closing in on a deal to bring the left-back to The Emirates as Arteta aims to build a squad capable of challenging for the top four next season.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Watts said: “Arsenal are in talks with Benfica. Both sources in Portugal and England have confirmed this to me.

“In Portugal some sources that I have spoken to have claimed that it’s very, very close, but sources at Arsenal are trying to temper things a little bit, temper expectations, saying that they’re not quite at that stage yet.

“But from what I’m hearing there’s certainly growing confidence that this could be deal that is done.”

Tavares made a total of 24 appearances in all competitions for Benfica last season as they finished in third place in the Portuguese league table.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are aiming to break back into the top four next term after they limped to an eighth-placed finish and failed to win a major trophy in Arteta’s first full season in charge.

