Arsenal have “fully agreed” a deal to sign Nuno Tavares from Benfica this summer, according to journalist Duncan Castles.

The Gunners have been credited with an interest in landing the 21-year-old full-back in recent days as Mikel Arteta looks to add to his squad ahead of the new campaign.

The left-back is likely to provide back-up and competition for Kieran Tierney in the Arsenal squad next season after the Scotland international signed a new long-term deal with the Gunners this summer.

Tavares made 24 appearances in all competitions for Benfica last season, including seven starts in the league for the Portuguese side.

Now, journalist Castles has claimed that Arsenal have fully agreed a deal to land Tavares and it is now just a matter of time until the transfer is officially announced.

Speaking on The Transfer Window Podcast on Saturday, Castles said: “A signing for Arsenal that has been fully agreed is Nuno Tavares. He’s the left-back from Benfica.

“They’ll pay €8m plus €2m in performance-related bonuses. He’s been signed as cover and a development player. He’s an option they can have alongside Kieran Tierney.

“People I’ve spoken to who are paid to analyse Portuguese talent say he is a difficult personality but a very good attacking full-back with defensive frailties. He is yet to play in the Champions League.

“It looks like Arsenal have done a reasonable bit of business to get in Tavares to their squad.”

Arsenal are believed to be on the lookout for a number of new signings this summer as they prepare for Arteta’s second full season in charge.

The Gunners will be focusing solely on domestic affairs next season after they finished eighth in the table to miss out on a place in Europe.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip