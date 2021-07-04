‘Thank you’: Martin Odegaard sends heartfelt message to Arsenal fans

Martin Odegaard has taken to social media to send a heartfelt message to Arsenal fans after his loan spell at the north London club came to an end.

The Norwegian playmaker joined the Gunners from Real Madrid on a six-month loan deal back in January and became a regular fixture in the first team in the second half of the season for Mikel Arteta’s men.

The 22-year-old scored two goals and made two assists for the Gunners as he notched up 14 appearances in the Premier League for the north London side.

Arsenal had been credited with an interest in signing Odegaard on a permanent basis this summer but the player himself has now confirmed that his spell at the north London club is definitely over and that he will be heading back to Real Madrid ahead of next season.

Posting on Instagram, Odegaard said: “@arsenal , Thank you so much for these 6 months.

“My time with the Arsenal family will always hold a special place in my heart. I wanna thank everyone in and around the club for the way you made me feel like a part of the family since the first day.

“Special thanks to the fans, even without you guys at the stadium for the majority of the season, I felt you with me at all times.

“A huge thank you to the boss and his staff for everything I’ve learned during my stay. Thank you also to all my teammates for such a great time on and off the pitch.

“Will miss you all. Thank you, gunners family. Always in my heart.”

Arsenal are thought to be on the lookout for a number of new signings this summer as they look to add to their squad ahead of next season.

The Gunners finished in eighth place and without a trophy to leave them focused purely on domestic affairs next term.

