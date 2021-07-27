‘It’s going to be busy’: David Ornstein delivers transfer update for Arsenal fans

Arsenal could be set to make a number of transfer deals in the remaining weeks of the summer transfer window, according to reporter David Ornstein.

The north London side have already begun their summer spending by landing Nuno Tavares and Albert Sambi Lokonga to bolster their squad ahead of the new Premier League campaign.

Arsenal have also tied both Kieran Tierney and Emile Smith Rowe down to new long-term contracts this summer as they prepare for Mikel Arteta’s second full season in charge at The Emirates.

The Gunners are inevitably being linked with a host of other potential signings this summer as they look to add to their squad ahead of the new campaign.

Brighton and Hove Albion defender Ben White has been strongly linked with a move to The Emirates, while Arsenal are also being linked with a number of other potential signings.

Now, The Athletic reporter Ornstein has delivered an update on Arsenal’s remaining plans for the summer transfer window as they aim to try and break back into the top four for next term.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Ornstein said: “It’s going to be busy at Arsenal until the end of the transfer window.

“They’re still looking for a goalkeeper [and] a number 10 player. We’ve talked many times about Martin Odegaard…

“There have been rumours around James Maddison. That’s [not] one I can see developing. It would be a huge stretch of Arsenal’s finances. I don’t think it’s realistic with Smith Rowe signing a new contract.

“There is reported interested on The Athletic in [Tammy] Abraham from Chelsea as a potential loan option. I don’t know if that would need a departure to facilitate.

“They might need a new right-back if Hector Bellerin leaves. There is [also] an interest in a deep-lying midfield like Ruben Neves like a lot of us have reported.”

Arsenal, who have not won the title since 2004, will kick off the new Premier League season with a trip to Brentford on 13 August.

