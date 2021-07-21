Ray Parlour names the signings Arsenal must make this summer
Ray Parlour says Arsenal still have plenty of work to do in the current transfer window
Arsenal must look to bring in at least another two or three signings this summer if they want to be able to challenge for a top-four finish next season, according to Ray Parlour.
The Gunners completed their second major signing of the summer transfer window on Monday when they announced a deal to bring in midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga from Anderlecht.
Arsenal are believed to be on the lookout for a number of other signings this summer as Arteta gears up for his second full season in charge at the club.
The north London side finished in eighth place and without a trophy last season and the Gunners will be aiming to challenge for a top-four finish next term.
Former Gunners midfielder Parlour believes that there is still plenty of work for Arsenal to do in the current transfer window – and he has outlined the positions he still thinks need to be strengthened.
Speaking to talkSPORT, as quoted by Metro, Parlour said: “I think they need another striker. I think they need another midfielder, alongside [Thomas] Partey.
“I think they need another player who’s mobile in there. And defensively you could argue that they need a right back, [Hector] Bellerin is talked about that he could move on.
“There is a lot of hard work to do, it’s not easy to find these players if you’re going to be successful.”
Arsenal – who have not won the title since 2004 – will kick off their Premier League campaign with a trip to face newly-promoted Brentford on 13 August.
