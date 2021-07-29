Stewart Robson sets clear target for Arsenal next season

Stewart Robson says Arsenal must challenge for a top-four finish in the Premier League next season if Mikel Arteta wants to keep his job.

The Gunners finished in eighth place and without a trophy last term as they struggled to find consistent form in the English top flight.

The north London side missed out on a place in Europe altogether for next season and so they will be purely focused on domestic affairs in the forthcoming campaign as they look to break back into the Champions League spots.

Arsenal have already completed the signings of Nuno Tavares and Albert Sambi Lokonga, and the Gunners have also signed Kieran Tierney and Emile Smith Rowe to new long-term contracts.

The Gunners are also understood to be closing in on the £50m signing of Brighton and Hove Albion defender Ben White this summer as Arteta looks to bolster his back-line.

Former Arsenal star Robson has warned the Gunners that they will have to be top-four contenders next season or Arteta will find himself under serious pressure.

Speaking to ESPN FC, Robson said: “Arsenal have to do much better than they have in the past couple of seasons. Arteta is lucky to still be in a job.

“They have to be challenging for the top four if you’re spending £50m on a centre-half.

“We’ve seen Arsenal do this before. They’ve spent a lot of money on young players like Calum Chambers and Rob Holding, who were going to be the stars of the future. They didn’t coach them very well. They can’t let this happen with Ben White.

“If Arsenal are at their very best, they’ll be challenging for the top four.

“I’m not sure Arteta, like we said about [Ole Gunanr] Solskjaer [at Man United], is the man to do it.”

Arsenal, who have not won the title since 2004, will kick off the new Premier League season with a trip to Brentford on 13 August.

