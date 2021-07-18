Juventus continue to lead the race to sign Manuel Locatelli from Sassuolo, with Arsenal also still keeping tabs on the midfielder, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Locatelli was one of Italy’s top performers at Euro 2020 as he scored two goals in five games at the tournament to help Roberto Mancini’s men win the trophy.

The 23-year-old has been linked with a move away from Sassuolo this summer, with Juventus and Arsenal both touted as possible destinations for the midfielder.

Now, respected Italian journalist Romano has revealed that Juventus continue to lead the race for the midfielder, with Arsenal waiting in the wings as a potential second option for Locatelli.

Posting on Twitter over the weekend, Romano wrote: “Juventus are always leading the race for Locatelli – new meeting soon with Sassuolo, Manuel is still pushing to join Juve.

“Arsenal’s stance: they’d be prepared to pay Sassuolo price tag [€40m]… but #AFC only want to sign players happy and 100% convinced to join the club.”

Locatelli scored four goals and made two assists in 34 Serie A games for Sassuolo last season. He netted seven goals and made four assists in all competitions for both club and country last term.

Arsenal are thought to be on the lookout for a range of new additions this summer as they look to add to their squad ahead of Mikel Arteta’s second full season in charge at the club.

