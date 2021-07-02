Nuno Tavares will be joining Arsenal from Benfica in the coming days, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Gunners have been strongly linked with a move to sign the 21-year-old left-back from Benfica in recent days and it now appears that a switch is drawing ever nearer.

Tavares made 24 appearances in all competitions for Benfica last season and he is presumably being brought in to provide competition for Kieran Tierney, who recently signed a new long-term deal with the Gunners.

There has been no official word from Arsenal or Benfica about a possible deal, but respected Italian journalist Romano has claimed that the transfer is all but finalised ahead of Tavares’ switch to London.

Speaking on the Here We Go podcast on 30 June, Romano said: “Nuno Tavares is joining Arsenal. It’s a done deal. They’re going to sign the paperwork in the coming days.

“It’s €8m with add-ons for Benfica. The deal started when Benfica asked Arsenal about Matteo Guendouzi. They were planning for a deal with Nuno Tavares included.

“Of course, he’ll be a back-up option for Kieran Tierney, not a starter. They were talking to Guendouzi but the player said he’d prefer to go to Marseille.

“Arsenal decided to go without Guendouzi in the negotiations. Now the agreement is completed and signed. Napoli and Lazio also wanted Nuno but he’s moving to Arsenal.”

Born in Lisbon, Tavares began his senior career at Benfica after playing for Casa Pia and Sporting Lisbon as a youth player.

Arsenal are looking to build a squad capable of breaking back into the top four next season after the Gunners ended up in eighth place and without a trophy last term.

