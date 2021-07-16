Arsenal technical director explains William Saliba loan decision

Edu has explained Arsenal’s decision to send William Saliba out on loan for another season.

The French defender originally joined the Gunners in the summer of 2019 from Saint Etienne but he was immediately loaned back to the French club.

Saliba was then sent out on loan once again in the second half of last season, with the defending having joined Nice in the January transfer window.

It had been expected that the 20-year-old would now be ready to fight for a spot in the Arsenal first team from next season, but the defender is now set for another loan spell in France, with Saliba joining Marseille until the end of next season.

Now, Arsenal technical director Edu has explained the Gunners’ decision to send Saliba out on loan to gain more first-team experience once again.

Speaking to Arsenal’s website, Edu said: “Together with William, we have decided it will be good for his continued development to spend another season on loan. William joined us as an 18-year-old, and he is still only 20, so he is still developing all the time.

“William is a player with strong natural ability and next season has the potential to be really beneficial for him at Marseille, a good club. To play another season in Ligue 1 will be very important for his development. We will of course be keeping in close contact with William during the season and wish him all the best in France with Marseille.”

Saliba made 22 appearances for Nice last season as they finished in ninth place in Ligue 1.

Arsenal will be looking to challenge for a top-four finish in the Premier League in the coming campaign after they finished eighth and without a trophy last term.

