Mikel Arteta has expressed his delight at seeing Arsenal complete a deal to sign midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga from Anderlecht this week.

The Gunners confirmed on Monday that they had completed the signing of the Belgian midfielder in a deal believed to be worth around £17.2m.

Arsenal had been linked with a move to bring the 21-year-old to The Emirates for some time and the midfielder took part in his first training session with the Gunners at London Colney on Monday.

The move follows Arsenal’s signing of Nuno Tavares from Benfica earlier in the month as Arteta prepares for his second full season in charge at the north London club.

Arteta was clearly thrilled to see the Gunners complete the deal and he is hopeful that Lokonga can have a significant impact at Arsenal next season.

“Albert is a very intelligent player who has shown great maturity in his performances during his development,” said Arteta.

“He has been coached well by Vincent Kompany and his team at Anderlecht. I know Vincent very well and he talks so highly about Albert and the positive impact he had to Anderlecht in recent seasons.

“We’re confident Albert’s ready for the next stage in his development and we’re looking forward to welcoming a new member to our squad with his quality and presence.”

Lokonga will be hoping to help Arsenal challenge for a top-four finish in the Premier League next season after they ended up eighth and without a trophy last term.

The Gunners have not won the Premier League title since their famous unbeaten triumph back in 2003-04.

