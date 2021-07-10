Arsenal told to make ‘at least’ five new signings this summer

Arsenal need to make at least five new signings in the summer transfer window, according to Emmanuel Petit.

The Gunners are looking to strengthen their squad this summer as Mikel Arteta prepares for his second full season in charge at the north London club.

Arsenal are being linked with a number of arrivals but they are yet to officially confirm any new signings ahead of the new campaign.

The north London side are looking to put together a squad capable of challenging for a top-four finish in the Premier League next season after the Gunners ended up eighth and without a trophy last term.

Arsenal will be focusing purely on domestic affairs next season after they missed out on a place in Europe altogether.

Albert Sambi Lokonga, Nuno Tavares and Ben White are among the players to have been linked with a move to The Emirates this summer.

Now, former Chelsea FC and Arsenal star Petit has stated his belief that the Gunners need to majorly strengthen their squad this summer if they are to challenge for a top-four finish next term.

Speaking in an interview with Metro, Petit said: “If Arsenal want to be competitive again, they need at least five players with both talent and character.

“The first thing they need is a proper goalscorer. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was a proper goal-scorer but he had a terrible time this season. They need wingers too.

“Arsenal always used to have very good wingers, who could go one-on-one out wide, who could bring speed to the attack, but there are so many positions at Arsenal where they need top players.

“I still believe they have very interesting young players but they need players around them to show them the way because it shouldn’t be their responsibility to take care of the team.

“When you look at young players like Mason Mount and Jack Grealish, they’re fantastic because, apart from their quality, they show character and desire, they want to prove they are one of the best players in their position.

“This is exactly what I want to see at Arsenal, and I see that in Saka, and sometimes in Smith Rowe.

“But what I want from Arsenal in the transfer market is quality and, more importantly, leadership and personality.

“We want character at Arsenal, players who hate to lose, players who scream in the dressing room when they lose, players who are ready to fight with team-mates when they lose. This is exactly what is missing at Arsenal.”

Arsenal have not won the title since 2004.

