Arsenal have agreed a deal for William Saliba to join Marseille for next season, according to reports.

The Athletic is reporting that the Gunners have once again agreed to ship out the 20-year-old French defender for another season after having spent time on loan to Saint-Etienne and more recently Nice last term.

Saliba joined Arsenal in the summer of 2019 but is yet to make an appearance for the first team.

It was decided that Saliba should head out on loan again for the forthcoming campaign as Arsenal close in on the signing of Ben White from Brighton and Hove Albion, according to the report.

According to the same story, Marseille will not have an option to buy Saliba at the end of the season and he will therefore return to The Emirates next summer.

The article claims that the defender picked a move to Marseille despite interest from Newcastle United and Lille in the summer transfer window.

Saliba’s contract at Arsenal is due to run until the summer of 2024, and the player is part of the north London club’s “long-term thinking”, according to the same article.

Arsenal are looking to break back into the top four next season after they finished eighth and without a trophy last term.

