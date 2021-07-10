Arsenal are set to sign Albert Sambi Lokonga on a five-year contract in the coming days, according to Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano.

The north London side have been strongly linked with a move to bring the Anderlecht midfielder to The Emirates this summer as Mikel Arteta sets about bolstering his squad ahead of next season.

The Belgian defensive midfielder scored three goals and made two assists in 33 appearances in the league for Anderlecht last term and he now looks to be heading to north London.

According to respected reporter Romano, Lokonga’s move to north London is now all but agreed and he is set to become an Arsenal player in the coming days.

Speaking on the Here We Go podcast last week, Romano said: “Lokonga to Arsenal is almost done. There are just some final details to be completed with Anderlecht.

“They’re going step by step but they’re ready to complete everything and sign Lokonga. He’ll sign a five-year contract.

“He wants to join Arsenal even though Atalanta made an important bid. Atalanta wanted Lokonga but the player said he wants to go to Arsenal.

“The deal is imminent.”

Lokonga made 37 appearances in all competitions for Anderlecht last season.

Arsenal are looking to strengthen their squad this summer as they aim to put together a team capable of challenging for a top-four finish next season.

The Gunners ended up in eighth place and without a trophy last season as they missed out on a place in Europe altogether for next term.

