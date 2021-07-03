Arsenal are closing in on a deal to sign midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga from Anderlecht, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Gunners have been linked with a move to bring the 21-year-old to The Emirates in recent weeks as Mikel Arteta looks to strengthen his squad ahead of next season.

Arsenal are thought to be on the lookout for a number of new signings to bolster their squad this summer and Lokonga has been mentioned as one of the north London side’s main targets.

The defensive midfielder scored three goals and made two assists in 33 league appearances for Anderlecht last season as they finished third in the table.

Now, respected Italian journalist and transfer expert Romano has revealed that the Gunners are on the verge of completing a deal to bring Lokonga to The Emirates.

Speaking on the Here We Go podcast on 30 June, Romano said: “Arsenal will soon have a new midfielder because the Albert Sambi Lokonga agreement is really, really close.

“It’s not 100 per cent completed yet because they need to complete a few things. They’ve got to fix future sell-on percentage. Arsenal are offering five per cent and Anderlecht want 15 per cent. There is a gap.

“Arsenal’s bid is €17.5m with €4.5m as [add-ons]. Anderlecht are prepared to accept if they have €20m guaranteed.”

Lokonga made a total of 37 appearances in all competitions for Anderlecht last season.

Arsenal, who have not won the title since 2004, are looking to break back into the top four next term after they finished in eighth place and without a trophy last season.

