'Talent and promise': Reporter delivers verdict on expected new Arsenal signing Albert Sambi Lokonga

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent
Sunday 11 July 2021, 04:45 UK
Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Julien Laurens believes that Arsenal will be signing a player with “a lot of talent and promise” if they wrap up a deal for Anderlecht midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga this summer.

The Gunners are thought to be closing in on the signing of the 21-year-old Belgian midfielder as Mikel Arteta sets about bolstering his squad ahead of his second full season in charge at the club.

Arsenal are on the lookout for new signings this summer as Arteta looks to assemble a squad capable of breaking back into the top four next season.

The north London side struggled to find consistent form in the Premier League last term and they ended up in eighth place and without a trophy.

Lokonga scored three goals and made two assists in 33 league appearances for Anderlecht last season and the defensive midfielder featured 37 times in all competitions for the Belgian side.

ESPN reporter Laurens has now revealed that Arsenal have been tracking Lokonga for some time and he could well have a very promising future at the north London side.

Speaking to ESPN FC, Laurens said: “This is Edu’s first proper summer when he can properly sit down and work together [with Arteta]. They’ve had more time to work on his transfer window.

“They identified Lokonga a long time ago. He’s a young player at Anderlecht with a lot of talent and promise.

“Instead of going and spending £40-60m on someone who is 27, they’ve gone for someone who is 21 who will cost them £20m in bonuses. They’ve gambled on the future.”

Arsenal have not won the Premier League title since their famous unbeaten triumph back in 2003-04.

