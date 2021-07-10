Ben White is “really close” to signing for Arsenal from Brighton and Hove Albion this summer, according to Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano.

The north London side have been strongly linked with a move to bring the England defender to The Emirates this summer as Mikel Arteta looks to strenghthen his options at the back ahead of the new campaign.

Arsenal are widely reported to have tabled a number of bids to try and sign the defender this summer but there has been no official confirmation of an offer being accepted by the Seagulls for the 23-year-old.

White, who is currently on international duty with England at Euro 2020, made 36 appearances in the Premier League for Brighton last term as he helped them to finish in 16th place in the table.

Now, respected Italian reporter has revealed that Arsenal are closing in on the signing of White and that suggestions he could be heading to Chelsea FC instead are wide of the mark as things stand.

Speaking on the Here We Go podcast last week, Romano said: “Talking about Ben White, there is nothing with Chelsea because he is really, really close to joining Arsenal.

“He has an agreement on personal terms with Arsenal. He wants to join Arsenal.

“Arsenal and Brighton are talking about the fee around £50m. It’s not done yet but they’re getting close.”

Arsenal, who have not won the Premier League since 2004, finished in eighth place and without a trophy last season.

