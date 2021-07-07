Arsenal are still “hopeful” of being able to conclude a deal to sign Brighton and Hove Albion defender Ben White this summer, according to Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

The Gunners have been strongly linked with a move to bring the 23-year-old defender to The Emirates this summer as Mikel Arteta looks to strengthen his options at centre-half.

Arsenal are reported to have already had two bids for White turned down by Brighton this summer and the Gunners are said to be preparing to return with a third offer for the defender.

Sky Sports News reporter Sheth has now delivered a fresh update on the matter and claims that Brighton are open to selling White this summer as long as their valuation of the defender is met.

Speaking on Sky Sports News on Monday, Sheth said: “Arsenal continue talks with Brighton over the signing of England defender Ben White.

“You’ll remember they’ve had two bids already. Both have been rejected. The first was for around £40m but they’re expected to go back in for a third time to try and get the signing over the line.

“Brighton, for their part, haven’t made public their valuation but their owner Tony Bloom will not stand in Ben White’s way if he wants to leave but provided his valuation is met.

“The information I’m getting at the moment is Arsenal remain hopeful that they can still get this deal done.”

White, who made 36 appearances in the Premier League last term, is currently on international duty with England at Euro 2020, although he is yet to make an appearance for Gareth Southgate’s men at the tournament.

Arsenal are yet to officially announce any new signings this summer as Arteta prepares for his second full season in charge at The Emirates.

The Gunners ended up in eighth place and without a trophy last season, and they will not compete in Europe at any level next term.

