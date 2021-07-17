Arsenal are interested in a potential swoop to sign Chelsea FC striker Tammy Abraham, according to a report in England.

The Telegraph is reporting that the Gunners have earmarked the England international as a potential recruit capable of bolstering Mikel Arteta’s frontline ahead of the 2021-22 season.

The same article states that Chelsea FC are eager to offload Abraham to fund a move to sign Norway international Erling Haaland in a big-money deal from Borussia Dortmund.

According to the same story, the Blues would like to sell Abraham for around £40m in the current transfer window to alert a number of Premier League clubs, including Arsenal.

The Telegraph point out that Chelsea FC have a history of allowing players to move to north London in recent years, including Petr Cech, David Luiz and Willian.

The media outlet go on to add that Abraham was a boyhood Arsenal fan partly thanks to his admiration for Gunners icon Thierry Henry.

Abraham would likely be open to a move to Arsenal given his past affinity to the Gunners, according to the report.

The England striker fell down the pecking order last season following the arrival of Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz and Timo Werner, culminating in six goals in 22 games.

Abraham was one of the Premier League’s top strikers in the 2019-20 campaign under Frank Lampard when he scored 15 goals in 34 games in the English top flight.

