Arsenal, Man United weigh up offer for FC Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti - report

Arsenal and Manchester United are weighing up a potential offer for Samuel Umtiti this summer, according to a report

Sunday 11 July 2021, 08:00 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Arsenal and Manchester United are keeping tabs on Samuel Umtiti’s situation at FC Barcelona ahead of a potential bid for the France international this summer, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet El Gol is reporting that FC Barcelona would like to offload the 27-year-old in the summer transfer window as the Spanish side face issues with La Liga’s salary cap rules.

The same article states that the Spanish side are hoping to generate interest from the Premier League in the former Lyon man in order to offload Umtiti before the start of the 2021-22 season.

According to the same story, Arsenal and Manchester United are both keeping tabs on Umtiti as the two Premier League clubs are in the market to sign new centre-halves this summer.

El Gol write that Umtiti has a wealth of experience that he could bring to Arsenal and Manchester United but the Frenchman is still quite young in centre-half terms.

The Spanish media outlet write that Umtiti is “very tempted” by Manchester United given that the Red Devils can offer Champions League football and the Premier League runners-up are attempting to build a competitive squad.

Arsenal are in the midst of a squad overhaul which could prove a disadvantage in the race to sign Umtiti but El Gol suggest that the Gunners could still table a tempting financial offer.

