Arsenal and Manchester United could make a bid to sign FC Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti in the summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Daily Star is reporting that the Spanish side are facing some financial difficulties due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and some poor handling of their wage bill.

The same article states that FC Barcelona haven’t been able to register new signings such as Sergio Aguero due to exceeding La Liga’s strict salary cap.

According to the same story, the La Liga giants are looking to offload some of their fringe players in order to make room on their wage bill to add Aguero as well as re-sign Lionel Messi.

The Daily Star is reporting that Umtiti is refusing to rescind his current contract to leave FC Barcelona looking to offload the player in the current transfer window.

The media outlet go on to write that Manchester United and Arsenal have been regularly linked with a move to sign Umtiti in the past.

According to the same story, the 20-time English champions are looking at signing a new centre-half this summer to partner Harry Maguire in the 2021-22 Premier League campaign.

Umtiti made just 13 appearances in the Spanish top flight last term.

