Aaron Ramsdale remains as Arsenal’s “number one” target to bring in a new goalkeeper this summer, according to reporter David Ornstein.

The Gunners have been credited with an interest in signing the 23-year-old Sheffield United goalkeeper as they look to bring in reinforcements between the posts ahead of the new campaign.

Ramsdale started all of Sheffield United’s 38 games in the Premier League last season and also made four appearances for the Blades in the FA Cup.

It remains to be seen whether the Gunners will be able to conclude a deal for Ramsdale or not in the coming weeks as the clock ticks down towards the new Premier League season.

The Athletic reporter Ornstein has now revealed that talks between the two clubs have gone “quiet” recently but the England Under-21 international remains as Arsenal’s top target for a new goalkeeper.

Asked about Arsenal’s interest in Ramsdale, Ornstein told Sky Sports: “Well, the reports that have come in the last few days are quite interesting because actually my understanding behind the scenes is that it’s gone a little bit quiet within negotiations.

“It could be for multiple factors. Arsenal cancelled their pre-season tour to USA. They have other transfer priorities they’re working on at the same time – the contract negotiations with Emile Smith Rowe…

“I don’t know if £32m or whatever it would be is what Arsenal will go to [for Ramsdale]. I think Sheffield United want around £30m. There’ll be a little of reluctance from Arsenal’s perspective to stretch that far.

“However, he is clearly their number one target. He is 23. If you look at his actual performances and speak to people in the game who know about goalkeepers and around the England camp, they speak incredibly highly of Ramsdale as a player and a person.

“I think it would be a welcome addition to Arsenal from a footballing and character point of view. He is home-grown.”

Arsenal will be looking to establish themselves as one of the main contenders for a top-four finish in the Premier League next season.

The Gunners, who finished trophyless and in eighth place last term, will take on Brentford away from home in their Premier League opener on 13 August.

