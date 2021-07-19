Arsenal are confident of completing a deal to sign defender Ben White from Brighton and Hove Albion this summer, according to Duncan Castles.

The Gunners have been strongly linked with a move to sign the 23-year-old England defender this summer as Mikel Arteta looks to strengthen his options at the back.

There have been widespread reports in recent days that Arsenal have finally managed to agree a deal in principle to sign White as they look to continue their recruitment process ahead of the new campaign.

Journalist Castles has now claimed that the Gunners are closer than ever to completing a deal to land White as they look to bring the Brighton defender to The Emirates.

Speaking on The Transfer Window Podcast, Castles said: “My understanding is that Arsenal are more confident than they’ve ever been that they’ll get a deal over the line for Ben White.

“It would suggest they’ve got to £50m price that Brighton demanded as a guaranteed figure for the England international from the start.

“That’s a very important move for Mikel Arteta. He is driving the transfer and sees White as central to his plans.

“If they get the deal done, it’s a big vote of confidence in Arteta.”

White made 36 appearances in the Premier League last season as Brighton and Hove Albion finished in 16th place in the table. The defender was also called up to the England squad for Euro 2020.

Arsenal are aiming to build a squad capable of challenging for a top-four finish in the Premier League next season after they finished in eighth place and without a trophy last term.

