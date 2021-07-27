Sol Campbell issues warning to Arsenal about reported incoming signing

Sol Campbell has warned Arsenal that Ben White will have to deliver for the club if he joins the Gunners – due to the size of the transfer fee involved.

The Gunners are thought to be on the verge of completing a deal to bring the 23-year-old defender to The Emirates this summer as Mikel Arteta aims to add to his options at the back.

Reports this week have suggested that White is poised to undergo a medical with the Gunners ahead of his proposed £50m transfer from Brighton and Hove Albion.

White made 36 appearances for Brighton last season and was named in the England squad for Euro 2020, although he did not feature at the tournament.

Former Arsenal defender Campbell feels that the Gunners will find themselves under pressure for White to end up as a good signing due to the amount of money they are set to pay for the centre-half.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Campbell said: “It needs to work out because Arsenal are not in the position to shift out £50m for a player. He’ll definitely have to start.

“If it does happen and the medical is all good, he’ll have to hit the ground running. It’s a difficult one, it’s a lot of money.

“They’re looking at the years ahead and they see a future. He can play in midfield or as a full-back. At £50m, you’ve got to be the master of your position.”

He continued: “Forget about the price tag it is all about experience and whether he is going to command.

“I obviously don’t know much about him, but he got into the England’s Euros squad and is clearly a top player.

“For me hopefully it does work out, but if you want that instant success and you want to build a team, you bring in Ben White, but you also bring in someone like Raphael Varane – you bring both of them in!”

Arsenal, who finished in eighth place and without a trophy last season, will kick off their Premier League campaign with a trip to Brentford on 13 August.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip