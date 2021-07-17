Arsenal are getting closer to matching Brighton and Hove’s valuation of Ben White as the Gunners look to land the defender this summer, according to Duncan Castles.

The north London side have been strongly linked with a move to sign the England central defender this summer as Mikel Arteta aims to strengthen his options at the back.

The Gunners have been widely reported to have had at least two bids for the defender turned down by the Seagulls as they look to wrap up a deal ahead of the new campaign.

According to Castles, Chelsea FC have also been credited with an interest in landing White this summer as Thomas Tuchel gears up for his first full season at Stamford Bridge.

Now, Castles has revealed that Arsenal are getting closer to reaching an agreement with Brighton, and the player himself would be happy to move to The Emirates from the Seagulls this summer.

Speaking on the Transfer Window Podcast, Castles said of the White transfer saga: “Arsenal have got very close to the money that Brighton have said they wanted as a minimum. They’ve offered £48m guaranteed and £6m in performance-related variables, with two thirds that can be achieved without difficulty.

“Chelsea are waiting to see what happens with that. Chelsea want to be informed once Brighton have said, ‘OK, you’ve got to the figure we like’ and then Chelsea will decide whether to come in and match it or better it and say to White ‘you’re better off coming to us because we can give you Champions League football immediately’.

“My understanding is White would be more than happy to join Arsenal if Brighton agree a fee and no-one else comes in.”

White, who was part of the England squad at Euro 2020, made 36 appearances for the Seagulls last season in the Premier League as they finished in 16th place in the table.

