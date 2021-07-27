Arsenal are set to complete the signing of Ben White from Brighton and Hove Albion before the start of the new Premier League season, according to David Ornstein.

The Gunners have been heavily linked with a move to bring the central defender to The Emirates this summer as they look to bolster their options at the back ahead of the new campaign.

Arsenal have been widely reported to have recently agreed a fee of around £50m to sign the 23-year-old England defender as they close in on their third major signing of the summer transfer window.

However, despite all of the speculation, there is yet to be any official word from the Gunners about the deal going through.

The Athletic reporter Ornstein has now stated his belief that it is only a matter of time until the transfer is completed as Arsenal look to bring the defender to the north London side.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Ornstein said of the White deal: “There is nothing to worry about from Arsenal’s perspective. I think that deal is going to go through.

“Originally, when the agreement was reached which was widely reported, it was looking like a medical [this] week. I don’t know how that’s factored in around his holiday plans, his return and quarantine issues and that sort of thing.

“The medical and the finalising around the terms of the transfer are expected to go through and Ben White will be an Arsenal player next season all being well.

“Brighton will get a windfall of £50m. I think it’s a situation where all parties win because he was a transfer priority for Arteta and it looks like it’ll get done.”

White made 36 Premier League appearances for Brighton last season as they finished in 16th place in the table.

He was part of Gareth Southgate’s England squad for Euro 2020, but did not make an appearance for the Three Lions at this summer’s tournament.

