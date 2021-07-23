Arsenal will continue to track Bayer Leverkusen defender Edmond Tapsoba despite closing in on a deal to sign Ben White from Brighton and Hove Albion, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The north London side are understood to be on the verge of completing the signing of England defender White in a big-money deal, after having been strongly linked with the centre-half this summer.

Arsenal are looking to bolster their squad this summer as the look to build a team capable of challenging for a top-four finish in the Premier League after their eighth-placed finish last term.

The Gunners have been credited with an interest in Bayer Leverkusen defender Tapsoba this summer, with the 22-year-old having scored one goal in 31 Bundesliga games for the German club last season.

Italian reporter Romano has now claimed that Arsenal continue to hold an interest in the Burkina Faso international even though they are closing in on the signing of White from Brighton.

Speaking on the Here We Go podcast on Tuesday, Romano said: “The next transfer [to be announced] is Ben White. The agreement is done with Brighton.

“It’ll be £50m and the contract is ready for the player. He will sign the contract once he is back from his holiday after the Euros. He will be the new centre-half of Arsenal.

“”For the future, they’ll continue to look at and keep tabs on Edmond Tapsoba of Bayer Leverkusen.

“He is a player they love. At the moment, they decided to go with Ben White.”

Arsenal – who have not won the Premier League since 2004 – will kick off their new campaign with a trip to Brentford on 13 August.

