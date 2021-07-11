Mikel Arteta has described Nuno Tavares as a “young player with great promise” after the defender joined Arsenal from Benfica at the weekend.

The 21-year-old has penned a long-term contract with the north London side and his move, which had been reported in the media for some time, was finally officially announced on Saturday.

The left-back will now be looking to compete with Kieran Tierney for a spot in the Arsenal line-up next season and in the years to come.

Nuno Tavares made 24 appearances in all competitions last season and he is a product of Benfica’s youth academy.

Arteta has now revealed his delight at seeing the Gunners complete a deal to bring Tavares to the north London side and the Arsenal boss feels that the Portugal Under-21 international brings lots of potential to The Emirates.

Speaking to Arsenal’s website, Arteta said: “We welcome Nuno to the club. He is a young player with great promise who has developed very well with Benfica in recent seasons and has also shown his quality by being part of Portugal Under-21s.

“Nuno’s arrival will give the squad extra strength and options in defence, particularly with this energy on the left side of the pitch.

“We look forward to Nuno’s arrival soon, his integration into the Arsenal family and playing in front of our fantastic supporters.”

Meanwhile, Arsenal technical director Edu added: “Nuno is a talented young player who was wanted by a number of clubs across Europe.

“He will provide strong back-up in the left-back position. We look forward to him growing and developing with us and becoming an important member of the first-team squad.”

Arsenal are looking to challenge for a top-four finish in the Premier League next season after they ended up in eighth place and without a trophy last season under Arteta.

The Gunners have not won the Premier League title since their famous unbeaten triumph back in 2003-04.

