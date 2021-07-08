Arsenal remain confident of being able to conclude a deal to sign Ben White from Brighton and Hove Albion this summer, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Gunners have been strongly linked with a move to bring the central defender to The Emirates this summer as Mikel Arteta prepares for his second full season in charge.

Arsenal are widely reported to have had at least two bids for the 23-year-old turned down by the Seagulls as the Gunners look to strike an agreement with their Premier League rivals.

Now, Italian reporter Romano has claimed that Arsenal have already agreed personal terms with White about a move to The Emirates and the Gunners are working hard to agree a fee with Brighton.

Posting on Twitter on Wednesday, Romano said: “Arsenal are still confident and working to complete the agreement with Brighton for Ben White on a permanent deal – personal terms already agreed.”

White made 36 appearances in the Premier League for the south coast club last season as they finished in 16th place in the table.

Arsenal are believed to be on the lookout for a number of new signings this summer as they look to try and break back into the top four next season. The Gunners finished eighth and without a trophy last term.

