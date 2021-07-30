Arsenal have made a bid to sign Manuel Locatelli from Sassuolo this summer, according to the Italian club’s CEO Giovanni Carnevali.

Locatelli was one of Italy’s standout performers at Euro 2020 and the midfielder netted two goals in five games for Roberto Mancini’s men on their way to glory at this summer’s tournament.

The 23-year-old’s future has been a talking point this summer and he has been linked with a move away from Sassuolo after he scored four goals and made two assists in 34 Serie A games last season.

Sassuolo chief Carnevali has now confirmed that Arsenal have tabled a bid for Locatelli and there is now “a new” English club interested in the midfielder – however, the player’s preference is to move to Serie A giants Juventus.

Speaking to Sky Sport Italia, Carnevali said: “Tomorrow [Friday] we’ll have a direct contact with Juventus for Locatelli. He wants to join Juve.

“We’d be happy to sell Manuel to Juve… but they need to pay the right fee.

“Arsenal made a bid to sign him and also a new English club is now in the race.”

Locatelli scored a total of seven goals and made four assists for club and country in all competitions last season.

Arsenal are believed to be on the lookout for a number of new signings this summer as they aim to add to their squad ahead of Mikel Arteta’s second full season in charge.

The Gunners, who confirmed the signing of Ben White from Brighton on Friday, will kick off their Premier League campaign with a trip to Brentford on 13 August.

