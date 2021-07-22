Mesut Ozil sends heartfelt message to Arsenal star Bukayo Saka

Mesut Ozil has sent a message of support to Bukayo Saka after the Arsenal attacker missed the vital penalty in England’s Euro 2020 final defeat by Italy.

The 19-year-old was included in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the tournament after something of a breakthrough season at Arsenal under Mikel Arteta, and the teenager made a total of four appearances for the Three Lions at Euro 2020.

Saka was a late substitute in England’s clash against Italy in the final at Wembley earlier this month and he ended up missing the decisive penalty in the shootout to hand Roberto Mancini’s men victory in north London.

The attacking midfielder will now be making the most of his summer holidays before reporting back to Arsenal to begin his pre-season preparations.

Now, his former Arsenal team-mate Ozil has reached out to Saka to send him a message of support in the wake of England’s Euro 2020 final loss.

Speaking to Sky Sports, as quoted by Metro, Ozil said: “I felt very much for Bukayo, I know from my own experience how it feels to miss a penalty.

“In a final, as the last one, to take on the responsibility of an entire nation as a young player – respect. Not many players would dare to do that.”

Ozil added: “There will always be people who racially abuse and scapegoat people of different backgrounds and skin colour when they lose.

“Unfortunately, there will always be a small part of our community that racially insults and threatens players.

“We should focus much more on the positive messages that keep players strong.”

Saka enjoyed a solid season last term under Arteta as he scored five goals and made three assists in 32 Premier League games.

He will be hoping to help Arsenal challenge for a top-four finish in the Premier League next term after they finished eighth and without a trophy last season.

