New Arsenal signing Nuno Tavares has admitted that he is a keen admirer of Gunners youngster Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka.

The Portugal Under-21 international completed his much-anticipated transfer to the north London club from Benfica over the weekend, as he signed a long-term contract with the Gunners.

The left-sided defender will now be hoping to hold down a regular spot in the first team under Mikel Arteta next season as Arsenal look to challenge for a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Both Smith Rowe and Saka earned lots of praise for their performances last season as they impressed for the Gunners.

Saka was particularly impressive and his form earned him a spot in the England squad for Euro 2020.

Nuno Tavares has now admitted that he is a big fan of both players after having completed his move to The Emirates.

Speaking to Arsenal’s website, he said: “In the present I like [Emile Smith Rowe], because he is my generation.

“He’s played against us, on the same side – he played on the right, I played on the left – for the selection (youth) team. He’s a good player, and I see Saka too. Young players, good players.

“From the past I like Thierry Henry. A very good player, and it’s good for me to remember that story.”

The 21-year-old also revealed his excitement at having signed for Arsenal as he gets ready to test himself in the Premier League.

He continued: “I’m so excited because it is a big club and for me as a young guy, it is a pleasure to be here. It’s good for my career and to begin at Arsenal is a big club, and I’m very happy.

“When I finished the season my agent told me that Arsenal were interested in me. In the first instance I was very happy and after this I dreamed about it, and [spoke about it] with my mum. I was so excited to be here, and now I’m here I’m so happy.”

Arsenal have not won the Premier League title since their famous unbeaten triumph back in 2003-04.

