Mikel Arteta rates new Arsenal signing Nuno Tavares' debut performance
Mikel Arteta has his say on Nuno Tavares' performance for Arsenal against Rangers at the weekend
Mikel Arteta has expressed his delight at Nuno Tavares’ performance as he made his Arsenal debut in the 2-2 draw with Rangers over the weekend.
The Portugal Under-21 international signed for the Gunners from Benfica earlier this month and he was given his first run-out in an Arsenal shirt in the pre-season friendly on Saturday.
Tavares scored his first goal for the Gunners with a precise finish in the 23rd minute to level the tie after Rangers had taken an early lead.
The game at Ibrox eventually ended up 2-2 after Eddie Nketiah netted another equaliser for the Gunners in the closing stages.
Tavares played 46 minutes of the pre-season game and Arteta was delighted by the 21-year-old left-back’s performance.
Asked for his reaction to Taveres’ performance in the pre-season clash, Arteta responded: “A great debut with his right foot as well!
“He’s only been with us a few days but you can already see his qualities, his physicality and then the quality on the ball that he has.
“He’s integrating with the lads really well, so it’s a good start.”
Arsenal will now turn their attentions towards their next pre-season game – a clash in the Florida Cup against Inter Milan. The Gunners will then take on Everton or Millonarios in the following game before continuing their pre-season preparations in London.
The Gunners are looking to break back into the top four next season after they finished in eighth place and without a trophy last term.
