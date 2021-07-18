Mikel Arteta has expressed his delight at Nuno Tavares’ performance as he made his Arsenal debut in the 2-2 draw with Rangers over the weekend.

The Portugal Under-21 international signed for the Gunners from Benfica earlier this month and he was given his first run-out in an Arsenal shirt in the pre-season friendly on Saturday.

Tavares scored his first goal for the Gunners with a precise finish in the 23rd minute to level the tie after Rangers had taken an early lead.

The game at Ibrox eventually ended up 2-2 after Eddie Nketiah netted another equaliser for the Gunners in the closing stages.

Tavares played 46 minutes of the pre-season game and Arteta was delighted by the 21-year-old left-back’s performance.

Asked for his reaction to Taveres’ performance in the pre-season clash, Arteta responded: “A great debut with his right foot as well!

“He’s only been with us a few days but you can already see his qualities, his physicality and then the quality on the ball that he has.

“He’s integrating with the lads really well, so it’s a good start.”

Arsenal will now turn their attentions towards their next pre-season game – a clash in the Florida Cup against Inter Milan. The Gunners will then take on Everton or Millonarios in the following game before continuing their pre-season preparations in London.

The Gunners are looking to break back into the top four next season after they finished in eighth place and without a trophy last term.

