Fabrizio Romano confirms Arsenal want to strengthen in this position

Arsenal are keen on a new right-back this summer but a move depends on whether they can move on Hector Bellerin, says reporter

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent
Thursday 29 July 2021, 23:30 UK
Hector Bellerin
Hector Bellerin (Photo: The Sport Review)

Arsenal want to bring in a new right-back this summer but a move depends on whether they are able to sell Hector Bellerin, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Bellerin’s future at Arsenal has been a talking point this summer and the Spanish full-back has been linked with a possible move to Inter Milan recently.

Arsenal have been busy in the transfer window so far, having tied up deals for Nuno Tavares and Albert Sambi Lokonga, as well as closing in on the signing of Ben White from Brighton.

According to Italian journalist Romano, Arsenal are also on the lookout for a new right-back this summer, but any deal will depend on what the future holds for Bellerin.

Romano says Inter Milan are interested in a loan deal with an option to buy to land Bellerin, but a potential deal remains “complicated”.

Speaking on the Here We Go podcast this week, Romano said: “Arsenal want a new right-back but it will depend on the timing of Hector Bellerin because they’re really, really working to find the right solution for Bellerin.

“Inter are offering a loan to buy option and they see this deal as really complicated.

“So Arsenal have to find a solution for Bellerin and then they will go for a right-back.”

Bellerin, 26, scored one goal and made two assists in 25 Premier League games for Arsenal last season.

The Spaniard, who did not make it into the Spain squad for Euro 2020, made a total of 29 appearances in all competitions last season.

