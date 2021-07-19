Journalist: Premier League midfielder is ‘of interest’ to Arsenal

Arsenal are interested in a deal to sign Ruben Neves from Wolverhampton Wanderers this summer, according to journalist Duncan Castles.

The north London side are believed to be on the lookout for a number of new signings this summer as they prepare for Mikel Arteta’s second full season in charge at The Emirates.

Arsenal have so far completed the signing of Nuno Tavares from Benfica but continue to be linked with a host of other potential arrivals.

Wolves defensive midfielder Neves has been touted as a possible target for the Gunners this summer after he scored five goals and made one assist in 36 Premier League games last season.

Now, journalist Castles has revealed that Arsenal retain an interest in signing Neves this summer as they look to bolster their options in midfield.

Speaking on The Transfer Window Podcast, Castles said of Arsenal’s interest in Neves: “Ruben Neves is a deal we flagged up to our listeners a a couple of months ago.

“Neves is of interest to Arsenal. They’ve done the preliminary work on trying to recruit him from Wolves. There is competition but they see him as a significant upgrade on the midfielders that they have.

“They’re trying to sell Granit Xhaka to Roma but there’s no agreement on price yet. They’ve lost to [Dani] Ceballos and [Martin] Odegaard [is] returning to Real Madrid. They’ve been told they have no chance of retaining Odegaard and he’s an important player [for Real Madrid] for the coming season.

“They’re trying to fight off Aston Villa’s attempts to sign Emile Smith Rowe from them. According to Arteta, there’s no question Smith Rowe will be with Arsenal next season.”

Portugal international Neves made 45 appearances in all competitions for club and country last season as Wolves finished in 13th place in the Premier League table.

Arsenal – who have not won the title since 2004 – are looking to challenge for a top-four finish in the Premier League next season after they finished eighth and without a trophy last term.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip