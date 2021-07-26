Arsenal are still interested in a potential deal to sign midfielder Ruben Neves from Wolverhampton Wanderers this summer, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Gunners are believed to be on the lookout for some further new additions to their squad this summer as Mikel Arteta prepares for his second full season in charge of the north London side.

Arsenal have already completed the signings of Albert Sambi Lokonga and Nuno Tavares, and they are also believed to be closing in on the capture of defender Ben White from Southampton.

The Gunners have been credited with an interest in signing Neves from Wolves this summer as the speculation about Granit Xhaka’s future at The Emirates continues.

Italian reporter Romano says that Arsenal are still keeping tabs on the 24-year-old as a potential target this summer as they look to strengthen ahead of the new campaign.

Speaking on the Don Robbie YouTube channel, Romano said of Neves: “He has chances to leave and it’s true he’s on Arsenal’s list.

“The board of Arsenal are following him and they’re convinced he could be the right option in midfield. It depends on what is happening with the other players on the list.

“Manchester United are looking at many midfielders for an opportunity but not as a priority. Their priority is seeing what happens with [Paul] Pogba and signing [Raphael] Varane.

“For Arsenal, signing a midfielder is a priority because Xhaka is going to AS Roma. That’s why they’re looking for a midfielder.

“He’s not in the first position but he’s one of the serious contenders.”

Arsenal, who are looking to break back into the top four this season after they finished eighth last term, will kick off the new Premier League season with a trip to Brentford on 13 August.

