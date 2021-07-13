Gary Neville has heaped praise on the “absolutely brilliant” Bukayo Saka in the wake of his penalty miss in England’s Euro 2020 final defeat by Italy on Sunday.

The 19-year-old missed the decisive spot-kick in the shootout after a tense game ended up 1-1 after extra-time.

Leonardo Bonucci’s second-half goal cancelled out Luke Shaw’s opener at Wembley as Gareth Southgate’s men were pegged back in front of their home fans.

Saka was introduced for Kieran Trippier in the second half and the teenager saw his penalty saved in the shootout, after Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford had already missed their spot-kicks.

The teenager enjoyed a breakthrough season at Arsenal last term and he earned lots of praise for his performances for England at Euro 2020.

And former Manchester United star Neville was quick to heap praise on Saka after the game on Sunday following his penalty shootout heartbreak.

Speaking on ITV Sport after the game, Neville said of Saka: “Absolutely heartbreaking for the boy. Gone are the days whereby the penalty takers that miss get criticised and lambasted.

“Everybody has loved this boy for the last few weeks, they will love him in the next few weeks as well. He has been absolutely brilliant.

“That young man there, hold your head high because we are going to look after him now for the next few months.”

Saka scored five goals and made three assists in 32 Premier League games for Arsenal last season under Mikel Arteta.

