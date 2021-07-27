Albert Sambi Lokonga has revealed that he cannot wait to line up with the likes of Nicolas Pepe and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at Arsenal next season.

The midfielder is currently settling into life at The Emirates after having signed for the Gunners from Anderlecht earlier this month as Mikel Arteta set about bolstering his squad ahead of the new campaign.

Lokonga made his first appearance for Arsenal at the weekend when he played the second half of Saturday’s 4-1 friendly against Millwall at London Colney.

The 21-year-old will now be looking forward to getting his first taste of Premier League football next month as he aims to establish himself as a first-team regular at The Emirates.

Belgian midfielder Lokonga has now revealed that he cannot wait to link up with Pepe in the Arsenal team in the coming weeks.

Speaking to Arsenal’s website, Lokonga said: “I think Pepe [is the one I am most excited to link up with].

“But I’m also looking forward to playing with Aubameyang, Lacazette, Saka also, so yeah, I hope to have a connection with all the players and quickly.”

Asked about his own playing style, he replied: “I never wanted to be like a player, I always wanted to be Sambi, so I took a little bit of all the players I used to watch.

“I never said to myself that you need to be like this player, I always wanted to be Sambi and to do Sambi on the pitch.

“If I had to tell you some players, I will say Busquets, Xavi, Iniesta, Modric, yeah, all the top players, Marco Veratti as well. All the top players.”

Arsenal will be looking to try and break back into the top four next season after they finished in eighth place and without a trophy last term.

The Gunners, who have not won the Premier League title since 2004, will kick off their new campaign with a trip to Brentford on 13 August.

