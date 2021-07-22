Arsenal are yet to make an official offer to sign striker Tammy Abraham from Chelsea FC this summer, despite the north London club being keen admirers of the forward, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The north London side are believed to be on the lookout for a number of new signings this summer as they prepare for Mikel Arteta’s second full season in charge at The Emirates.

Abraham’s situation at Chelsea FC has been a source of speculation over the last few weeks due to his lack of playing time for the Blues last season.

The 23-year-old striker was limited to just 12 starts in the Premier League last season and particularly struggled to hold down a spot in the team following Thomas Tuchel’s appointment as Frank Lampard’s successor back in January.

Abraham still managed to score six goals and make one assist for the Blues in the Premier League as they finished fourth in the table and went on to win the Champions League under Tuchel.

According to Romano, Arsenal do hold an informal interest in signing Abraham this summer but the north London club have not yet approached their local rivals about a deal as things stand.

Posting on Twitter on Wednesday, Romano said: “Arsenal are currently not in advanced talks for Tammy Abraham.

“They are informed on his situation as they like him – but it’s not an ‘advanced deal’ with Chelsea yet.

“Chelsea are aware of Arsenal interest but have not received any official bid from #AFC as of today.”

