Arsenal continue to hold an interest in signing Tammy Abraham from Chelsea FC but have not yet made an official offer, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The north London side are currently in the process of strengthening their squad this summer as they prepare for Mikel Arteta’s second full season in charge.

Arsenal have already completed the signings of both Nuno Tavares and Albert Sambi Lokonga, and the Gunners have also tied down Kieran Tierney and Emile Smith Rowe to new contracts.

Abraham’s situation at Chelsea FC has been a source of speculation this summer due mainly to the fact that he fell down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge towards the end of last season.

The 23-year-old striker was left out of the club’s squad for the FA Cup final and he only made a handful of appearances for the Blues following Thomas Tuchel’s appointment as Frank Lampard’s successor back in January.

Arsenal have been credited with an interest in signing Abraham from their London rivals this summer, but it remains to be seen whether a deal is on the cards.

Now, Italian reporter Romano has claimed that the Gunners do indeed have an interest in Abraham, but there has not yet been an official bid.

Speaking on the Here We Go podcast, Romano said: “There are a lot of questions about Tammy Abraham for Arsenal.

“It’s true about the interest. Arsenal like the player. The transfer market isn’t just, ‘I like the player, I made a bid for the player, I sign the player’.

“Arsenal appreciate the player but they’re not in advanced talks to sign him. They haven’t made an official bid to Chelsea.

“Chelsea lost Olivier Giroud and before selling another striker, they need to sign a striker. That’s why the situation isn’t imminent for Arsenal.”

