Duncan Castles: Liverpool FC and Arsenal had ‘strong interest’ in 24-year-old

Arsenal and Liverpool FC had a “strong interest” in singing Yves Bissouma from Brighton and Hove Albion this summer, according to journalist Duncan Castles.

The Mali international has been touted as a target for both Arsenal and Liverpool FC in recent months as both clubs ponder adding to their options in midfield ahead of next season.

The 24-year-old has been earning lots of praise for his impressive performances for the Seagulls in recent months and he scored one goal in 36 games in the Premier League for Brighton last season as he helped them to finish 16th in the table.

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal or Liverpool FC will make official approaches to land Bissouma this summer or not – and Castles has delivered an update on the midfielder’s situation.

Speaking on The Transfer Window Podcast last week, Castles said: “Bissouma has two years of contract left. Brighton would like to sell and they’ve prepared themselves to sell.

“Bissouma had strong interest from Arsenal and Liverpool based upon his performances in the Premier League. His numbers are extremely good as well as the visual check.

“I think there has been an issue with Bissouma in that he has something of a checkered past off the field and as often happens these days, when players go through further checks after they’ve been through the analytics filter and the on-field observational test, clubs can get more careful about doing a deal.”

Bissouma scored two goals in 39 appearances in all competitions for Brighton last season.

Liverpool FC are believed to be on the lookout for midfield reinforcements this summer after Georginio Wijnaldum left Anfield on a free transfer to join Paris Saint-Germain.

